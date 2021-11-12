71 COVID-19 deaths, 2,807 positive cases reported Friday in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — On Friday, the Indiana Department of Health reported 71 additional COVID-19 deaths and 2,807 more positive cases.

Since the pandemic began, 16,518 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Indiana and there have been 1,049,575 total positive cases.

A total of 570 probable COVID-19 deaths have been reported since the pandemic began.

Deaths are reported by IDOH when it receives the data and have occurred over several days.

IDOH reported 1,918 newly fully vaccinated people, bringing the total number of fully vaccinated people to 3,389,449.

An additional 36,136 COVID-19 tests have been administered, according to IDOH. A total of 14,884,352 tests for COVID-19 have been given since the pandemic began.

1,298 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized, according to data from IDOH.

15.1% of ICU beds in the state are being used for COVID-19 patients and 57.4% of the ICU beds are being used for non-COVID-19 patients, according to IDOH. 27.4% of ICU beds are available.

5.5% of ventilators are being used for COVID-19 patients and 20.4% of ventilators are being used for non-COVID-19 patients, according to IDOH. 74.2% of ventilators are available.