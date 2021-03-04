All appointments full for COVID-19 vaccination clinic at IMS, two more events scheduled in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 16,000 people signed up for the free COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend, filling all available spots.

The Indiana State Department of Health said 16,800 people signed up to be vaccinated between Friday and Monday.

Anybody with an appointment should enter through Gate 2, off 16th Street. Participants should wear a mask and bring proof of Indiana residency and age.

Hoosiers age 50 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Indiana teachers will also soon be eligible through the federal government’s pharmacy program.

Additional mass vaccination clinics are planned for March 12-13 at Ivy Tech in Sellersburg and March 26-27 at Notre Dame.

More than 600,000 Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated.

