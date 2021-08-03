Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Boone County is the second in Indiana to fully vaccinate 70% of its residents

Hamilton County was the first in Indiana to surpass 70%
items.[0].image.alt
Coronavirus
A bottle containing the COVID-19 vaccine.
coronavirus vaccine filephoto
Right now, around 35% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, but if that number were to rise, not only would thousands of lives be saved, but the financial impact for the country could mean billions of dollars are saved in health care costs, lost wages and productivity losses.
Posted at 2:07 PM, Aug 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-03 14:07:58-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Boone County has reached the national goal of having 70% of eligible residents vaccinated against COVID-19. It's now the second Hoosier county to surpass the goal.

While the U.S. reached President Joe Biden's goal of having 70% of the country's adults, ages 18 and over, with at least one vaccine dose, Indiana remains well behind other states in getting residents vaccinated.

Hamilton County, Indiana's fourth-largest county, was the first to fully vaccinate at least 70% of its 12 and older population.

As of Tuesday, Aug. 3, here are the counties in central Indiana with the highest fully vaccinated rate, according to the Indiana Department of Health:

  • Hamilton: 70.5%
  • Boone: 70%
  • Hendricks: 68.5%
  • Hancock: 64.4%
  • Johnson: 55.5%
  • Shelby: 53.2%
  • Marion: 52.2%
  • Morgan: 49.9%
  • Madison: 47.7%

At the time of this article, ISDH reports that 50.8% of the state is fully vaccinated, while 58% of Hoosiers have received at least one shot.

As of Monday, Aug. 2, these are the states with the highest fully vaccinated rates for adults 18 and older, according to the New York Times:

  • Vermont: 77.9%
  • Connecticut: 74.9%
  • Massachusetts: 74.7%
  • Maine: 74.1%
  • Rhode Island: 72.2%

The country's milestone of having at least 70% of American adults with one COVID-19 shot comes as the delta variant surges around the globe.

WRTV Producer Ray Steele contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream now!