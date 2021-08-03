Boone County is the second in Indiana to fully vaccinate 70% of its residents

INDIANAPOLIS — Boone County has reached the national goal of having 70% of eligible residents vaccinated against COVID-19. It's now the second Hoosier county to surpass the goal.

While the U.S. reached President Joe Biden's goal of having 70% of the country's adults, ages 18 and over, with at least one vaccine dose, Indiana remains well behind other states in getting residents vaccinated.

Hamilton County, Indiana's fourth-largest county, was the first to fully vaccinate at least 70% of its 12 and older population.

As of Tuesday, Aug. 3, here are the counties in central Indiana with the highest fully vaccinated rate, according to the Indiana Department of Health:

Hamilton: 70.5%

Boone: 70%

Hendricks: 68.5%

Hancock: 64.4%

Johnson: 55.5%

Shelby: 53.2%

Marion: 52.2%

Morgan: 49.9%

Madison: 47.7%

At the time of this article, ISDH reports that 50.8% of the state is fully vaccinated, while 58% of Hoosiers have received at least one shot.

As of Monday, Aug. 2, these are the states with the highest fully vaccinated rates for adults 18 and older, according to the New York Times:



Vermont: 77.9%

Connecticut: 74.9%

Massachusetts: 74.7%

Maine: 74.1%

Rhode Island: 72.2%

The country's milestone of having at least 70% of American adults with one COVID-19 shot comes as the delta variant surges around the globe.

WRTV Producer Ray Steele contributed to this report.