Hamilton County has the highest vaccination rate in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Hamilton County has the highest vaccination rates in the state with 69.1% of the population 12 and older fully vaccinated, according to data from the Indiana State Department of Health.

Lagrange County has the lowest vaccination rates in the state with 23.1% of the population 12 and older fully vaccinated.

Marion County hit its goal of vaccinating 50% of the population but was a few days short of the July 4 goal. As of Wednesday, 50.5% of the population 12 and older is fully vaccinated.

As of Wednesday, 49.5% of the state's total population is fully vaccinated.

As of Monday, only 18% of Hoosiers 12 to 15-years-old are fully vaccinated and 22.8% have had at least one shot. If those who have received one shot get their second shot, about a quarter of Hoosiers 12 to 15-years-old will be fully vaccinated before the upcoming school year.

Last week, ISDH Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver continued to urge Hoosiers to get vaccinated.

"Because of the increase in variants that Dr. Box mentioned, these variants have been shown to be more infectious and may cause more severe illness, and the vaccine is still the most effective tool that we have to protect the people we love," Weaver said.

Cases and deaths based on vaccination status

According to information from the Indiana State Department of Health, a majority of the COVID-19 cases and deaths in June 2021 were among those who were unvaccinated.

In June, 14.5% of the COVID-19 cases were breakthrough cases, meaning cases in those who are fully vaccinated and tested positive COVID-19. Of the 588 breakthrough cases, six people died.

ISDH said this data is preliminary so the numbers could change as more information is received, updated or submitted.

White House officials recently said the vast majority of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths are among those who haven't been vaccinated yet.

“Those deaths were preventable with a simple, safe shot,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Center of Disease Control and Prevention, said.

Jeff Zients, the White House COVID-19 response coordinator, said there will likely be an increase in cases among those who aren't vaccinated and in communities with low vaccination rates.

WRTV Producer Ray Steele and Real-Time Editor Daniel Bradley contributed to this report.