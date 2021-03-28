Carmel company behind COVID-19 vaccine registration prepares to register 16+

CARMEL — This week, COVID-19 vaccine registration eligibility opens to all Hoosiers age 16 and older and the Carmel company behind the technology used by the state to register residents for vaccine appointments says it is prepared.

“We’re more than excited in getting the people back to normal,” Zotec Partners CEO and founder, T. Scott Law said.

For nearly a year, Zotec Partners, a healthcare industry-focused revenue cycle company, worked alongside the state.

“The first one [eligibility change in age group] was the biggest surge that we had where we opened it up to people over 75 and then people wanted to schedule as quickly as they possibly could because they were the highest risk patients,” Law said.

The company is anticipating another two million Hoosiers to become eligible for the vaccine this Wednesday.

“We’re feeling very good about the ability to put people into a wait, make it an orderly process if you do have to wait and make sure the experience is as smooth as possible,” Law said.

Law said each time eligibility and registration opened to more age groups, those days helped prepare the team for what may come on Wednesday.

“We have a team of people that has been anticipating this with machine learning models and we have put a complete testing environment in place to test at production all of the volume anticipated from those volumes,” Law said.

Law asks Hoosiers to be patient during the registration process this week.

“I would encourage you to wait a little later in the day and everything should be fine,” Law said.