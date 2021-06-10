Community Health Network requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for all employees

INDIANAPOLIS — Community Health Network will require all of its employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by September 15.

Community Health announced the policy on Thursday in a release that stated patient safety and the vaccine's proven effectiveness are behind the decision.

“The evidence is clearer every day that those who are vaccinated very rarely pass the virus to others,” Dr. Ram Yeleti, the Chief Physician Executive for Community Health Network, stated. “We have an obligation to the patients who put their health in our hands to create the safest environment possible.”

More than 60% of the Indianapolis-based health system's 16,000 employees have already received the COVID-19 vaccine. They had the opportunity to receive vaccinations beginning in December 2020.

Community Health said it has required the flu vaccine as a condition of employment in years past, and the same exemptions that have been made for religious or medical reasons will be upheld for the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to Community Health, all vendors, contractors, and volunteers who work at its hospitals and sites are also required to have the COVID-19 vaccine.

At this time, patients and visitors will still be required to wear a mask while on Community Health sites.

