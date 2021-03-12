Covering COVID-19: Brad Brown reflects on the pandemic's initial impact

INDIANAPOLIS — As journalists, WRTV has not only lived with and adapted to COVID-19, we've also had the added responsibility of covering the impact of the virus on your lives.

We've reported your concerns and successes while also serving as a source of potentially life-saving information. Now, we're going to share thoughts, insights and memories from our journalists who've devoted so much of the past year covering COVID-19.

WRTV's Brad Brown looks back to one year ago today, March 11, 2020. Indianapolis was hosting the first night of the men's Big Ten Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Shortly, before tipoff, the NCAA made a huge announcement.

