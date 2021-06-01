A return to normalcy: CSz Indianapolis set to return to live shows

INDIANAPOLIS — There are high hopes for businesses and events that are ready to welcome crowds after thousands of race fans gathered for the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500.

With restrictions set to loosen in Marion County next week, ComedySportz Indianapolis, a long-time staple of nearly 30 years, is looking toward its future. It's getting back to in-person shows after more than a year of virtual performances.

Back in the fall, after months of not holding live shows, they had to let go of 721 Mass Ave. location.

"We're still grateful that we've had performances and an audience that has supported our virtual work and we're even more thrilled to get back to some live in-person things starting this Saturday in Avon," Edward Trout, co-founder of CSz Indianapolis, said. "The venue we're starting at, Red Curb Comedy, is still planning on starting with some reduced capacity, still looking at masks in the beginning because everybody wants to start back performing safely and we want to make sure it's done correctly."

Red Curb Improv Comedy is in Avon, which is in Hendricks County. That particular county, like many in central Indiana, is no longer enforcing mask mandates. It's the opposite of Marion County.

Trout, however, said it wasn't a factor in why they've moved outside of Indy for their first live show in more than a year.

"It is perhaps a little bit easier outside of Marion County right in his moment, but the move was not made outside of Marion County because it was really about the venue itself," Trout said. "Since we lost our home in Marion County, Red Curb, already being an improv theater made sense. We know the folks."

As far as CSz finding another home in Indianapolis, Trout said that's something that could happen.

"We would love to get back into the heart of Marion County... especially the Mass Ave District which has served us well for the last 20 years, but anywhere in Marion County, anywhere we can find a venue is great," Trout said. "We're just happy to be back in live performance again."

At the next Indianapolis City-County Council meeting, a vote is expected on an updated health order from the Marion County Public Health Department. It would get rid of the county's mask mandate for those who are fully vaccinated and increase the capacity to 75% for restaurants and entertainment venues.