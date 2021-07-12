Appeals court judge says Indiana must resume federal unemployment benefits

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana Court of Appeals judge denied the state's stay request on Monday in a lawsuit over federal unemployment benefits.

The judge's denial of the stay request means the state must comply with a Marion County judge's order and continue its participation in the CARES Act unemployment benefits.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and Department of Workforce Development Commissioner Fred Payne filed the request in June.

On June 25, a Marion County judge said the state must continue its participation in the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation programs.

A lawsuit was filed on June 14 by Concerned Clergy of Indianapolis after Holcomb announced the state would stop providing the federal benefits, citing the number of businesses looking for new employees.

WRTV reached out to the governor's office and Department of Workforce Development for a response to the denial and is awaiting a reply.