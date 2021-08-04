Watch
82 students at an Indianapolis elementary school in quarantine due to COVID-19

Lew Wallace School 107
Posted at 2:46 PM, Aug 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-04 14:46:44-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Approximately 82 students in Lew Wallace School 107, on the west side of Indianapolis, are in quarantine after just a few days of resuming classes, according to a school official.

After contact tracing, the parents of 82 fourth-graders were informed they would need to quarantine for 14 days due to possible exposure to COVID-19 after a school staff member tested positive for the virus, according to Indianapolis Public Schools.

A spokesperson for IPS says, "learning will continue synchronously and asynchronously with IPS-issued student devices during the quarantine period."

The district has reported the confirmed COVID-19 case to the Marion County Public Health Department, according to IPS, and plans to follow its guidance.

As students started heading back to school amid the increase in the delta variant of COVID-19, IPS required masks to be worn by all individuals while in school buildings, regardless of vaccination status.



