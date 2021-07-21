IPS: Masks required for unvaccinated students, staff this school year

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Public Schools will require students and staff who are not vaccinated and voluntarily provided proof to wear masks during the 2021-22 school year.

The district is recommending masks be worn by all staff and students, even those who are fully vaccinated, while indoors, according to the protocols posted online. Students and staff who are vaccinated can voluntarily provide proof of vaccination.

Because of a federal mandate, everyone, regardless of vaccination status, must wear masks on buses.

Students, regardless of their vaccination status, will not be required to wear masks during active play time during PE and recess if social distancing can be practiced.

Anyone who has been in close contact, defined as being within 3 feet of a person who tested positive for 15 minutes or more, will need to follow the district's contact tracing and quarantine protocols. Vaccinated students and staff members who are vaccinated and asymptomatic will not need to quarantine.

Students and staff members are asked to check every morning for symptoms and stay home if they have any of the following:



Fever/chills

Cough

Shortness of breath

Fatigue

Muscle and or body aches

Headache

Loss of taste and or smell

Sore throat

Sinus congestion

All high-touch surfaces will be cleaned and sanitized frequently in buildings and on buses.

Social distancing of 3 feet will be practiced when possible. Students will have seating assignments in classes, during lunch and on buses for contact tracing.

Visitors are required to wear masks when indoors, regardless of their vaccination status. Masks are only required outdoors if social distancing can't be practiced.

According to the district's website, the health and safety protocols are based on guidance from health organizations and are subject to change.

You can learn more about the health and safety protocols here.