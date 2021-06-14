Ball State drops mask, testing requirements for those fully vaccinated

MUNCIE — Ball State University released new COVID-19 guidelines Monday for the upcoming school year, including dropping the mask requirements for people who are fully vaccinated.

In a letter to the campus community, Ball State President Geoffrey Mearns encouraged people to get vaccinated and said he is anticipating some incentives will be offered to people who get vaccinated.

"The path that leads us to the vibrant, traditional on-campus experience that we value is clear: We need the vast majority of the members of our campus community to be vaccinated," Mearns said in the letter.

In addition to dropping the mask requirement, those who are fully vaccinated, won't be required to quarantine if they are identified as a close contact of someone who tested positive for COVID-19 or need to practice social distancing.

Those who are not fully vaccinated will be required to participate in pre-arrival testing, Mearns said. They will also be exempt from mandatory surveillance testing during the semester if the university needs to initiate the testing due to health conditions.

"Because of your cooperation and discipline, we are emerging from the pandemic, and we are poised to return to normal," Mearns said. "Let’s finish the job."