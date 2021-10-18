COVID-19 student cases in Indiana schools surpasses last year's totals

INDIANAPOLIS — COVID-19 cases among students in Indiana schools during the 2021-22 school year have now surpassed the totals for the 2020-21 school year, according to data from the Indiana Department of Health.

According to data released Monday by IDOH, at least 36,698 students have tested positive for COVID-19, 924 more than the total number of student positive cases tracked during the previous school year.

COVID-19 cases weren't tracked last school year until January.

The number of positive cases among teachers and staff members so far this school year are significantly lower than the totals from the previous school year, likely because COVID-19 vaccinations were available to them before the school year started.

MORE | Database: Weekly COVID-19 cases in Indiana schools | Full coverage on COVID-19 in Indiana