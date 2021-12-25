DePauw University requiring students, employees to get COVID-19 booster shot

GREENCASTLE — DePauw University announced all students and employees who are eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot will be required to get it before returning to campus in January.

Others are required to get the shot as soon as they reach eligibility.

Students who are eligible for a booster must get the shot no less than 48 hours before returning to campus for 2022. Winter Term classses start Jan. 5.

In an email sent to students, DePauw says those without proof of the booster shot will not be able to attend class or move into housing. Those who are not eligible for a booster are required to get it and provide documentation within one week.

"Our vaccination rates have been a primary reason for the limited number of COVID-19 cases on campus this past term. With the initial vaccine’s waning effectiveness over time, the emergence of new variants contributing to breakthrough cases, and examples of uncontained outbreaks at other higher ed institutions, we are requiring all students, staff, and faculty to receive the COVID-19 booster," the school said in the email.

Starting January 1, 2022, DePauw will no longer offer drop-in testing for asymptomatic students or employees. The school says they will continue testing unvaccinated and close contact students "at regular intervals."

Students will be expected to supply their own over-the-counter rapid tests for return to campus testing purposes.

Earlier this month, Notre Dame also announced it will require COVID-19 booster shots.