Indiana health department updates quarantine guidelines for schools

INDIANAPOLIS — In new guidance for schools released Thursday, the Indiana Department of Health said the "safest and most consistent" guidance for schools is to have "everyone consistently and correctly" masked.

According to the guidance posted online, IDOH said everyone consistently and correctly wearing masks is the safest guidance regardless of the guidance schools choose to follow.

IDOH also said it would update its guidance once the Center for Disease Control and Prevention releases its guidance. It's unclear at this time when the CDC will do this.

In addition to the new quarantine and isolation guidance, IDOH is reminding students, teachers and staff members to stay home or leave school immediately and get tested if they aren't feeling well.

You can read the guidance here:

