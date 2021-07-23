Indiana University president tests positive for COVID-19, is fully vaccinated

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana University President Pamela Whitten, who says she has been fully vaccinated for months, announced Thursday she tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter to the IU community, she said she began experiencing mild cold symptoms Thursday morning, isolated herself, got tested and received positive results.

Whitten said she will continue to work from her home office.

"While the vaccine is not 100% effective, I am so grateful to be protected from more serious symptoms," she said in the letter. "I encourage everyone to get vaccinated as soon as you can."

Mike Mirro, MD, the chair of the IU Board of Trustees, said in a statement the board is grateful for Whitten's "transparent and forthright leadership."

"We are also encouraged that the vaccine she received is doing what it should, preventing a more serious illness," Mirro said. "We look forward to seeing her back on campus soon."