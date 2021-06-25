ISDH releases recommendations for 2021-2022 school year

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health released new guidelines for the upcoming school year, but school districts will be able to create their own policies.

The recommendations, published online on June 17, state school districts are responsible for implementing its own restrictions and policies starting July 1.

According to an order from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, masks are required to be worn on school buses.

In K-12 schools, unvaccinated staff and students are recommended to wear masks indoors, practice social distancing and quarantine if they are identified as a close contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the recommendations. Masks aren't necessary for vaccinated students and staff and don't need to quarantine if they are identified as a close contact, unless they have symptoms.

WRTV reached out to ISDH Thursday evening for a statement on the guidance and asked when these recommendations were sent to the school districts. We are awaiting a response.

You can view the recommendations below.

