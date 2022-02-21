Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndiana Coronavirus NewsCOVID-19 Education

Actions

More than 1,600 students test positive for COVID-19 in Indiana schools

items.[0].image.alt
WRTV Photo
Indiana will soon have a COVID-19 school data base
Teacher creates national database of Covid-19-related school closures
Posted at 1:00 PM, Feb 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-21 13:00:17-05

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana schools reported more than 1,600 COVID-19 cases among students last week, according to numbers reported Monday by the Indiana Department of Health.

The most recent update includes 1,633 COVID-19 cases among students, 114 cases among teachers and 156 among other staff members. Some cases dated back several weeks.

Monday's student count represented a decrease of 2,587 since last week when IDOH said 4,220 children tested positive for the virus. The current count is down from a high of 16,337 student cases reported on Jan. 24.

Schools will no longer be required to report coronavirus cases beginning Wednesday after the IDOH updated its COVID-19 guidance last week.

Since the beginning of the school year, 126,600 students, 8,201 teachers and 11,542 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

TOP STORIES: Dangerous new TikTok trend encourages teens to diagnose themselves with rare personality disorders | Delphi killings update: ISP says case could be solved in 3 years | Home health care provider ordered to pay $432K in back wages and damages | Indianapolis man dies of injuries suffered as infant in 1988 | Snake Pit returns to 2022 Indianapolis 500, but coolers won't

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Download our app!