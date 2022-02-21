More than 1,600 students test positive for COVID-19 in Indiana schools

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana schools reported more than 1,600 COVID-19 cases among students last week, according to numbers reported Monday by the Indiana Department of Health.

The most recent update includes 1,633 COVID-19 cases among students, 114 cases among teachers and 156 among other staff members. Some cases dated back several weeks.

Monday's student count represented a decrease of 2,587 since last week when IDOH said 4,220 children tested positive for the virus. The current count is down from a high of 16,337 student cases reported on Jan. 24.

Schools will no longer be required to report coronavirus cases beginning Wednesday after the IDOH updated its COVID-19 guidance last week.

Since the beginning of the school year, 126,600 students, 8,201 teachers and 11,542 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.