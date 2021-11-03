Most Indiana schools looking to IDOH for guidance on COVID vaccines

Ind. — With Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine now approved by the FDA and CDC for kids ages 5-11, several Central Indiana schools tell WRTV there are not plans to require the vaccine for eligible students at this time.

Some districts, such as Greenwood Community School Corporation and Brownsburg Community School Corporation, are looking to the Indiana Department of Health guidelines.

"If the Indiana Department of Health would add it to the list of required school vaccines, then that would be different," Vicki Murphy, coordinator of communications for Brownsburg Schools, said.

Indianapolis Public Schools says it continues to encourage and support vaccination efforts for the school community.

"Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS) recognizes vaccination as the best chance we have to move past the pandemic ... the ability for nearly all of our student population to soon have access to vaccinations is a huge step forward towards getting back to a "new normal" for our schools," Marc Ransford, Media Relations Coordinator for IPS, said in a statement.

Other districts, including the MSD of Warren Township, the Community School Corporation of Hancock County and North West Hendricks School Corporation says they do not have plans to make the vaccine mandatory.