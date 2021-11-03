Here is where children can get the COVID-19 vaccine in Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS — Children can now receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Central Indiana.

On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave the go-ahead for younger children ages 5-11 to get the vaccine.

The Indiana Department of Health announced the vaccine will be available for children from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at the clinic across from Gate 2 of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Vaccines will be also available in Marion County beginning Thursday at District Health Office vaccine clinics and the ACTION Health Center, according to the Marion County Public Health Department.

Additional sites in Marion County and across Central Indiana will be listed at ourshot.in.gov.

Parental or guardian consent is required for children to receive the vaccine. Adults can name alternate caregivers who are 18 or older and might accompany a child for the second dose.

Walk-ins are welcome at all sites, which include:

Indianapolis Motor Speedway parking lot, 4551 West 16th Street across from Gate 2: 4-8 p.m. beginning Wednesday

4-8 p.m. beginning Wednesday Northeast District, 6042 E. 21st St: noon-4 p.m. Mondays, 3-7 p.m. Tuesdays, 8 a.m.-noon Nov. 6 only

noon-4 p.m. Mondays, 3-7 p.m. Tuesdays, 8 a.m.-noon Nov. 6 only Eagledale Plaza, 2802 Lafayette Road, Suite 13: 8 a.m.-noon Tuesdays

8 a.m.-noon Tuesdays Northwest District, 6940 N. Michigan Road: 3-7 p.m. Thursdays, 8 a.m.-noon Nov. 13 only

3-7 p.m. Thursdays, 8 a.m.-noon Nov. 13 only South District: 7551 S. Shelby St.: 3-7 p.m. Mondays, 8 a.m.-noon Fridays, 8 a.m.-noon Nov. 20 only

3-7 p.m. Mondays, 8 a.m.-noon Fridays, 8 a.m.-noon Nov. 20 only ACTION Health Center, 2868 N. Pennsylvania St.: 3-5 p.m. Wednesdays; 9 a.m.-noon Nov. 13 only

People with questions or concerns can call 211, the Indiana Department of Health at 866-211-9966 and the Marion County Public Health Department vaccine hotline at 317-221-2100.

