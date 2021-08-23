Noblesville East Middle School moves to virtual learning due to absences

NOBLESVILLE — Noblesville East Middle School is moving to virtual learning starting Tuesday for more than a week as more than 20% of the school is absent due to illness, the district announced Monday.

Last week, the district reported 50 positive COVID-19 cases at the school and 12 additional positive cases were reported on Monday.

More than 200 people are considered direct contacts. The 20% of the school absent due to illness doesn't include direct contacts, but does include other illness absences in addition to COVID, the district said in a letter to parents.

"We’re moving to this short-term, temporary virtual instruction to slow the spread of illness," the letter read. "Please know that we believe students learn best in school and did not make this move lightly. The spike of illness NEMS is currently experiencing is significant, rapidly spreading, and like nothing we’ve ever seen before."

Students are asked to log into class following their normal scheduled class times for live instruction from teachers.

Students are scheduled to return on the following dates:



Team Wake Forest: Aug. 26

Team DePauw: Aug. 30

All other teams: Aug. 31

Teams Wake Forest and DePauw, of about 100 students, were quarantined on Aug. 11 and Aug. 13, the district said.

All athletics and school activities have been canceled until at least Aug. 31.

Those who need assistance with breakfast and lunch during the virtual learning period can register online.