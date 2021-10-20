Shenandoah school superintendent apologizes, explains board member's actions

HENRY COUNTY — Video showing tense moments at the Shenandoah School Corporation Board meeting is being shared on social media.

WRTV confirmed with the district's superintendent, Ron Green, the board member seen in the video, Alan Troxell, is responding to someone in the audience who called him an idiot during the meeting on Monday evening.

Green said Troxell is sorry for the outburst and knows how he handled the situation wasn't right. However, he said school board meetings have become very contentious with parents upset over mask mandates, which led to the argument caught on camera.

Video of Shenandoah school board meeting

If parents want kids in school during the COVID-19 pandemic, mandating masks in schools is necessary, Green said.

The corporation's mask mandate was extended until January.