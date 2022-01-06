16-year-old leaves Peyton Manning Children's Hospital after 175 day battle with COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS — After spending 175 days in a children's hospital and 160 of those days on a ventilator, 16-year-old Wesley Fox left Peyton Manning Children's Hospital on Wednesday after a long battle with COVID-19.

Fox came to Ascension St. Vincent on July 14 with serious COVID-19 complications and required immediate intensive care, according to a press release from the hospital.

During his time at the hospital, an estimated 12 medical caregivers representing seven specialties worked with him daily, according to the release. He logged an estimated 233 hours of physical and occupational therapy.

On Wednesday, his care team lined the hallways to cheer as he left his room and was released for inpatient rehabilitative therapy at the Rehabilitation Hospital of Indiana.

He was given a signed card and a copy of "Oh, the Places You'll Go!" and a gift from the staff.

"Oh my goodness," Fox said to the staff. "I love you guys very much. Thank you all."

Fox, of Bedford, continued his schoolwork at the Peyton Manning Children's Hospital and is working to begin his junior year on track this upcoming fall.

His parents spent at least one night a week at the St. Vincent House to be close to him.