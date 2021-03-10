Indiana makes COVID-19 vaccine available to more high-risk patients

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health on Tuesday expanded the list of people with high-risk health conditions who are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The list includes people with childhood conditions that are carried into adulthood, such as cystic fibrosis, muscular dystrophy, severe heart defects, epilespy and cerebral palsy. People with severe asthma and those who require supplemental oxygen are also eligible.

Patients with severe Type 1 diabetes who have been hospitalized in the past year can receive the vaccine.

People currently undergoing dialysis or who in treatment for cancer are eligible, as well as those with sickle cell disease and Down syndrome. Those with intellectual and developmental disabilities who receive home care or community-based services from the Family and Social Services Administration can get the vaccine.

The Indiana State Health Department will notify high-risk patients and send them a unique registration link to sign up for the vaccine. A patient can also call 211 to register.

A full list of eligible conditions can be found here.

Indiana previously made residents who are 50 and over, health care workers and first responders eligible for the vaccine. They can schedule an appointment at one of the more than 370 clinics around the state by going to ourshot.in.gov, calling 211 or contacting one of the state's Area Agencies on Aging. Nearly 70 libraries around the state can help Hoosiers schedule appointments.

Teachers age 50 and over are eligible under the federal government's pharmacy program and can sign up to receive the vaccine at Kroger, Meijer and Walmart stores.

As of Tuesday, 1,154,141 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana and 724,587 people are fully vaccinated.

