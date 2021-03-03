Indiana makes people ages 50-54 eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

Update, March 16, 2021: People age 45 and over can receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Indiana. Click here for current information.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana health officials have again lowered age limit for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced during his weekly Wednesday coronavirus update that people ages 50-54 can begin scheduling appointments to receive the vaccine, which is free to the public. On Tuesday, the state made Hoosiers ages 55-59 eligible.

Indiana residents age 50 and over, health care workers and first responders can schedule an appointment at one of the more than 370 clinics around the state by going to ourshot.in.gov, calling 211 or contacting one of the state's Area Agencies on Aging. Nearly 70 libraries around the state can help Hoosiers schedule appointments.

A caregiver or loved one can make an appointment on behalf of an eligible person. The vaccine will be made available to more age groups as supply increases.

How to schedule at pharmacies

Vaccination clinics at pharmacies that participate in the federal vaccine program appear on Indiana's clinic map, but people must register through the stores themselves rather than state's system.

In Indiana, pharmacies at CVS, Kroger, Meijer, Sam's Club, Walmart and Walgreens currently offer the COVID-19 vaccine. Limited supply currently results in limited appointment times, but additional times will be added as more vaccine is produced.

Click these links to visit each store's COVID-19 vaccination page:



Mass vaccination clinics will be held at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Ivy Tech Community College in Sellersburg and Notre Dame's Compton Ice Arena. Clinic schedules include:

Indianapolis Motor Speedway, 4790 W. 16th St. 8 a.m.-10 p.m. March 5-7. Enter through the main gate off West 16th Street. Participants will remain in their cars for their vaccines.

Ivy Tech Community College, 8204 County Road 311, Sellersburg, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. March 12-13. Participants will remain in their cars for their vaccines.

University of Notre Dame's Compton Family Ice Arena, 8 a.m.-8 p.m., March 26-27.

