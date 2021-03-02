Indianapolis Motor Speedway will host a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Motor Speedway will be one of three mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the state, the Indiana State Department of Health announced Tuesday.

The other two clinics will be located at the University of Notre Dame's Compton Ice Arena and Ivy Tech Community College in Sellersburg, ISDH announced Tuesday. The state health department also said Hoosiers ages 55-59 are now eligible to register to receive the vaccine.

Clinic locations and schedules include:

Indianapolis Motor Speedway, 4790 W. 16th St. 8 a.m.-10 p.m. March 5-7. Enter through the main gate off West 16th Street. Participants will remain in their cars for their vaccines.

Ivy Tech Community College, 8204 County Road 311, Sellersburg, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. March 12-13. Participants will remain in their cars for their vaccines.

University of Notre Dame's Compton Family Ice Arena, 8 a.m.-8 p.m., March 26-27.

Additional dates may be added to each site depending on demand and vaccine availability, according to ISDH.

“Getting tens of thousands of vaccines in arms in a matter of days is a huge undertaking that requires incredible partnerships,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said in a statement. “We are incredibly grateful to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Notre Dame and Ivy Tech for their willingness to meet this challenge head-on to help save Hoosier lives.”

The mass vaccination clinics will offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which received its emergency use authorization from the FDA on Saturday. The vaccine requires only one dose.

“The Johnson & Johnson vaccine gives eligible Hoosiers a safe, effective and convenient way to protect themselves from COVID-19,” State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said in a statement. “Because it requires just one dose, every shot administered represents a Hoosier who can rest easier, knowing their risk of severe illness from this disease has dropped exponentially.”

ISDH is also planning for a future mass vaccination clinic in Gary and other sites will be planned as vaccine supply increases.

Indiana residents age 55 and over, health care workers and first responders can schedule an appointment at one of the more than 370 clinics around the state by going to ourshot.in.gov, calling 211 or contacting one of the state's Area Agencies on Aging.