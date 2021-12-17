IU Health caring for 'all-time' high number of COVID-19 patients

INDIANAPOLIS — Healthcare workers at IU Health hospitals are currently caring for an "all-time high" number of COVID-19 patients.

Lisa Tellus, manager of public relations, said in an email Friday 518 COVID-19 patients are currently being cared for throughout the system. Of those, 339 are in intensive care units.

There are 496 total patients in ICUs throughout IU Health's system, according to Tellus.

Hospitals in IU Health's system are adding beds for patients who need ICU-level care, Tellus said. Non-ICU beds can be converted with the right staff and equipment.

"As our COVID-19 numbers and volume of high-acuity patients continue to rise, the demand and strain on our team members, nurses and providers have never been greater," Tellus said.

The Indiana National Guard is currently helping staff at the following hospitals:



IU Health Arnett

IU Health Ball

IU Health Bedford

IU Health Blackford

IU Health Bloomington

IU Health Jay

IU Health Methodist

IU Health Morgan

IU Health North

IU Health Paoli

IU Health Saxony

IU Health University

IU Health West

Starting next week, members of the national guard will be deployed to IU Health Frankfort and IU Health White hospitals.

"The most effective way to reduce infection and prevent serious illness is to get a COVID-19 vaccine and booster when eligible," Tellus said. "We encourage anyone 5 and older to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Although our resources are stretched, please remember IU Health continues to provide high-quality care throughout our facilities. Please ensure you’re getting care if you need it."