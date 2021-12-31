National Guard to begin deployment at Eskenazi Hospital on Monday

INDIANAPOLIS — Six Indiana National Guard members will be deployed to Eskenazi Hospital starting Monday to help in non-clinical areas.

This news comes as the hospital treats more than 70 COVID-19 patients.

Todd Harper, director of public affairs and communications, the members will be helping in nonclinical areas, including environmental services, patient transportation and in the office of patient experience during the two-week deployment.

"Our staff are all working very hard, taking extra shifts and going above and beyond to care for patients," Harper said.

The Indiana National Guard is also helping at other hospitals in the state, including Johnson Memorial Health and IU Health hospitals. Guard members are also now at Riley Hospital for Children.

On Thursday, the Indiana Department of Health reported 3,056 Hoosiers were hospitalized with COVID-19.

WRTV Senior Digital Content Producer Andrew Smith contributed to this report.