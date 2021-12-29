U.S. Navy Team now working at IU Health Methodist Hospital

INDIANAPOLIS — FEMA help has arrived at IU Health Methodist Hospital and we're getting a closer look at the work the 20 person Navy team has been doing.

According to information released by the military, the team attended meetings and presentations on Dec. 22 before beginning their work inside the hospital.

Photo Provided/Spc. Raekwon Jenkins INDIANAPOLIS -- U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Medical Response Team-Indianapolis attend a presentation on medical protocols at Indiana University Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana, Dec. 22, 2021. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to the whole-of-government COVID response.

Team members like U.S. Navy Lt. Stefanie Godsby, a registered nurse, and U.S. Navy Lt. Jesse Althaus, an emergency room registered nurse,

are working side-by-side with Methodist staff to help care for patients.

Photo Provided/Spc. Raekwon Jenkins INDIANAPOLIS -- U.S. Navy Lt. Stefanie Godsby, a registered nurse assigned to Medical Response Team-Indianapolis, and a registered nurse at the Indiana University Health Methodist Hospital, work side-by-side to help a patient at the hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana, Dec. 22, 2021. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to the whole-of-government COVID response.

Photo Provided/Spc. Raekwon Jenkins INDIANAPOLIS -- U.S. Navy Lt. Jesse Althaus, an emergency room registered nurse assigned to medical response team-Indianapolis, and Erika Hill, a registered nurse at Indiana University Health Methodist Hospital, discuss medical protocols at the hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana, Dec. 22, 2021. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to the whole-of-government COVID response.

The military medical personnel include nurses, respiratory therapists and medical doctors.

Other military teams are working in states across the country. The team at Methodist is Indiana's first. The National Guard is also assisting.

