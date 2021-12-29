U.S. Navy Team now working at IU Health Methodist Hospital
Photo Provided/Spc. Raekwon Jenkins
INDIANAPOLIS -- U.S. Navy Lt. Ashlee Johnson, a registered nurse assigned to Medical Response Team-Indianapolis, and Tiffany Cox, a registered nurse at the hospital, work together at the Indiana University Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana, Dec. 22, 2021. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to the whole-of-government COVID response.
INDIANAPOLIS — FEMA help has arrived at IU Health Methodist Hospital and we're getting a closer look at the work the 20 person Navy team has been doing.
According to information released by the military, the team attended meetings and presentations on Dec. 22 before beginning their work inside the hospital.
Team members like U.S. Navy Lt. Stefanie Godsby, a registered nurse, and U.S. Navy Lt. Jesse Althaus, an emergency room registered nurse, are working side-by-side with Methodist staff to help care for patients.
The military medical personnel include nurses, respiratory therapists and medical doctors.
Other military teams are working in states across the country. The team at Methodist is Indiana's first. The National Guard is also assisting.