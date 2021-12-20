U.S. Navy team coming to support IU Health Methodist Hospital

INDIANAPOLIS — A 20 person U.S. Navy team will deploy to IU Health Methodist Hospital to support civilian healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients.

The military medical personnel include nurses, respiratory therapists and medical doctors. The team is coming at the request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), according to a news release from the U.S. Army North (Fifth Army).

Other military teams are working in states across the country. The team at Methodist will be Indiana's first.

“Since COVID began, our military medical personnel have been committed to fighting the pandemic and supporting our local, state and federal partners and communities in need,” said Lt. Gen. John R. Evans, Jr., U.S. Army North commander.

Earlier this month, IU Health requested help from the National Guard at several of its hospitals, including Methodist.

Last week, the healthcare system said it was currently caring for an "all-time high" number of COVID-19 patients.