Indiana General Assembly votes to override Holcomb's veto of Senate Bill 5

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana General Assembly voted Monday to override Gov. Eric Holcomb's veto of Senate Bill 5 — an action that could take away powers from local health officials.

The Indiana Senate voted 36-10 to override Holcomb's veto of Indiana Senate Bill 5.

The Indiana House then also voted to override the veto.

Senate Bill 5 has to do with pandemic restrictions at the local level that the legislature passed to target local health departments. It was part of a push by some Republican lawmakers who were upset that mask mandates and restrictions on businesses lasted so long during the pandemic.

They were especially upset at restrictions on houses of worship. We know that close contact in indoor settings is a key spreader of COVID-19.

The bill allows city councils or county commissions to override any pandemic restrictions are imposed by local health departments more strict than restrictions from the state.

Last week, Holcomb explained he vetoed the bill because he didn't want to jeopardize the flexibility of local health officials as the state continues to recover and more Hoosiers get vaccinated.

The sponsor of the bill, Sen. Chris Garten, R-Charlestown, said the measure would ensure local elected officials have a say in restrictions imposed on their communities.

"I would have hoped that such sweeping change could wait until we gathered all the relevant experts and stakeholders to strike the right balance regarding local health authority during emergencies and avoid discouraging laudable service in the field of public health, especially knowing that it’s locally elected officials who appoint the local department of health board that hires the local health director in the first place," Holcomb said in a statement released after the votes.

You can read statements in response to the votes below:

Gov. Eric Holcomb:

As I said last week, Indiana is in an economically enviable position due in large part to the heroic local response to the pandemic that was permitted by a system rewarding speed, collaboration and medical expertise in a time of health emergency. In most cases, the cooperation between local elected officials and local health officials was superb.



I would have hoped that such sweeping change could wait until we gathered all the relevant experts and stakeholders to strike the right balance regarding local health authority during emergencies and avoid discouraging laudable service in the field of public health, especially knowing that it’s locally elected officials who appoint the local department of health board that hires the local health director in the first place.



My administration will do just that over the coming months to supply the legislature with up-to-date data before the next regular session.

Indiana Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray, R-Martinsville:

SEA 5 brings important balance with regard to personal freedoms and public health. Since the onset of the pandemic, Gov. Holcomb has relied on his advisors – including his state-level public health officer – to provide him with the information he needs in order to make decisions on how to lead our state. SEA 5 creates the same setup at the local level and allows action to be taken quickly if needed. We fully expect our local leaders to heed the advice of those with expertise around them, including local health officers. However, our local elected officials were elected to lead their communities, just like the governor leads the state, and those local officials are ultimately accountable to the voters.

Indiana House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers:

Senate Enrolled Act 5 simply requires locals to adhere to the same approach in regards to issuing public health orders as what currently happens on the state level. Our elected governor takes recommendations from appointed state public health officials and ultimately decides the appropriate course via an executive order. Through this new law, the local legislative body must approve any appointed public health official's orders when they are more restrictive than the state's orders. Also, the law creates an appeals process for businesses who are ordered by a health department to pay a fine or shut down. Hoosiers have made it clear that they want an opportunity for their voices to be heard through their elected officials when restrictions can have significant and long-lasting impacts on individuals, businesses and communities. This law brings better balance to the local process while continuing to prioritize public health and safety.

This story will be updated.