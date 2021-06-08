Indianapolis City-County Council approves lifting mask mandate for fully vaccinated people

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis City-County Council voted Monday to approve lifting the mask mandate for fully vaccinated people and new capacity limits.

In May, Dr. Virginia Caine, director of the Marion County Public Health Department, announced plans for the new recommendations, including lifting the mask mandate for people fully vaccinated.

People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving their final COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Even those who are fully vaccinated will still need to wear face masks in some situations, like in healthcare buildings and on public transportation.

The following capacity restrictions were approved with a 19-5 vote:



Religious services and funerals: 100% capacity

Indoor service in bars and restaurants: 75% capacity indoors

Personal services, like salons, barbershops and spas: No appointment required and maintaining six feet between clients

Indoor sports or other large events: 50% capacity

Entertainment and cultural institutions: 75% capacity

Gyms, fitness centers and dance studios: 50% capacity

Community pools: 100% capacity

Large gatherings: 500 people

According to the public health orders, the new orders go into effect at midnight Tuesday.

Five Republican City-County Councilors, Minority Leader Brian Mowery-District 25, Paul Annee-District 23, Josh Bain-District 20, Mike Dilk-District 24 and Michael-Paul Hart-District 18, voted against the new health orders.

"At tonight’s City-County Council Meeting, our entire Republican Caucus proposed to follow the science and open Indianapolis 100%," the councilors said in a joint statement following the meeting. "It is beyond absurd that Democrat leaders have decided to keep burdensome capacity restrictions on Indianapolis business while most cities in the state and nation are dropping these restrictions."

“This is welcome news I think for our community, but it does not mean this is the end of the pandemic yet,” Caine said. “In the marathon to end this COVID-19 pandemic, we can see the finish line and now is the time to dig deep and sprint to that finish.”

The county health department will also recommend a full reopening when 50% of Marion County's population is fully vaccinated and the county has fewer than 100 new cases per day, Caine said. The goal is to reach these goals by July 4.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health's COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard on Monday, 43.9% of Marion County's population is fully vaccinated and 45.6% of the population has received at least one dose.

In Indiana, those 12 and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more and schedule an appointment, visit ourshot.in.gov or call 211. Walk-ins are accepted at many vaccination sites in the state.