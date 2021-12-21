COVID-19 vaccination, testing clinic extended at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway

SPEEDWAY — Hoosiers can continue to get COVID-19 tests and vaccines at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway through Jan. 22, 2022.

The clinic is being held in the INDYCAR parking lot at 4551 W. 16th St., Indianapolis, across from Gate 2. Pfizer pediatric and adult vaccines and Moderna vaccines are available.

It will be open:

December: Dec. 20-22: noon-8 p.m. Dec. 27-29: 4-8 p.m.

January (through Jan. 22): Tuesdays-Fridays, 4-8 p.m. Saturdays: 8 a.m.-noon

Hoosiers can make a vaccination appointment for the IMS site at www.ourshot.in.gov [lnks.gd] by searching for ZIP code 46222. To pre-register for a COVID-19 test at the site, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov [lnks.gd] and click on the testing link at the top of the page; then search for the IMS site.