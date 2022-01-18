Indianapolis Motor Speedway COVID-19 vaccination clinic extended with new hours

SPEEDWAY — The COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinic across from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway has been extended through Feb. 26 with new hours.

The Indiana Department of Health announced Tuesday that vaccinations and tests will be offered from noon-8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

The clinic is located in the IndyCar parking lot at 4551 W. 16th St. across from IMS Gate 2. It offers both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines with primary and booster shots available.

Rapid tests will only be available to people ages 18 or younger and those 50 and older who are symptomatic. Anybody can receive a PCR test.

IDOH said appointments are strongly recommended, but walk-ins will be accepted while capacity permits.

People who already scheduled appointments for 4-8 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays will be notified about rescheduling.

COVID-19 vaccines are available to people ages 5 and older. Hoosiers ages 12 and older can get a booster shot. People can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine by calling 211 or visiting ourshot.in.gov.