"COVID Stops Here" campaign aims to recognize workplace vaccination rates

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Chamber of Commerce and Wellness Council of Indiana have launched a "COVID Stops Here" campaign to recognize employers who are leading the fight against COVID-19.

Companies with a vaccination rate of at least 70% can receive the designation. Employers need to fill out an application and workplaces meeting the requirements will get a media kit to help promote their vaccination status.

“Employers across the state are helping lead the way in vaccinations, keeping Hoosiers safe and our economy running," Indiana Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Kevin Brinegar said in a press release. "We are pleased to recognize these employers who have encouraged staff to get vaccinated and also took steps to make that easier to occur.”

There are four levels of vaccination statuses for the campaign:



Platinum: 100% vaccinated

Gold: 90% vaccinated

Silver: 80% vaccinated

Bronze: 70% vaccinated

The campaign will also work to offer guidance and information to employers who haven't hit a 70% vaccination rate to help them increase numbers.

“We do know vaccines protect workers and help business reopen and stay open safely," Wellness Council of Indiana executive director Jennifer Pferrer said in the release. "We encourage employers to stress this to their employees and maintain an open dialogue regarding vaccinations and other COVID safety policies.”