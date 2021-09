INDIANAPOLIS — Eskenazi Health is canceling all elective procedures through at least Sept. 24.

The announcement, according to spokesperson Tom Surber, comes following a recent surge in COVID-19 cases and ensuring that the hospital has enough staff and beds to treat patients.

Eskenazi's announcement comes just days after IU Health announced they would be suspending all inpatient, elective surgeries.

