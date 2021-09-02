Watch
IU Health suspending all inpatient elective surgeries starting Monday

Posted at 11:37 AM, Sep 02, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — IU Health is suspended all inpatient elective surgeries and procedures starting Monday as COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to increase.

News of the 100% inpatient elective surgeries and procedures comes about a week after IU Health announced it was suspending 50% of the procedures and surgeries.

The suspension will be monitored and extended on a rolling basis for two-week periods, according to a statement from IU Health.

On Wednesday, the Indiana Department of Health reported more than new 4,800 positive COVID-19 cases and 2,294 hospitalizations.

You can read the full statement from IU Health below.

As COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations continue to surge, IU Health will temporarily suspend 100% of all inpatient elective surgeries and procedures throughout the system, beginning Monday, Sept.6. The surge of COVID-19 patient volumes has continued to accelerate at a rapid pace, and this temporary change is needed to further relieve pressure on our care teams and to free up space for critically ill patients. Elective surgery patients (non-emergent, non-urgent) are being notified now. This suspension will be continuously monitored and extended as needed on a rolling basis for two-week periods.

WRTV Senior Digital Content Producer Andrew Smith contributed to this report.

