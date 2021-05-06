Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Fishers Health Department partnering with groups to host COVID-19 vaccination clinics

items.[0].image.alt
Mary OConnell
Vaccine
Posted at 6:38 PM, May 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-06 18:38:58-04

FISHERS — The Fishers Health Department is working with businesses, community groups and homeowners associations interested in hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

The groups, including religious organizations and civic groups, can host a clinic for their members, employees or residents.

Businesses with less than 500 employees can earn tax credits for providing paid time off for employees to get vaccinated, according to the health department's website.

You can learn more and complete forms if you're interested online.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream WRTV anytime!