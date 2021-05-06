Fishers Health Department partnering with groups to host COVID-19 vaccination clinics

FISHERS — The Fishers Health Department is working with businesses, community groups and homeowners associations interested in hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

The groups, including religious organizations and civic groups, can host a clinic for their members, employees or residents.

Businesses with less than 500 employees can earn tax credits for providing paid time off for employees to get vaccinated, according to the health department's website.

You can learn more and complete forms if you're interested online.