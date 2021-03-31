Hoosier teens and young adults eager to get vaccinated

INDIANAPOLIS — The vaccine is now available to all Hoosiers 16 and older.

WRTV spoke with Morgan Polizzi who said she’s been pretty cautious since the pandemic began. She said she’s both excited and surprised the vaccine is eligible to her and her peers so soon.

Wednesday is her 26th birthday and she said this is the best gift she could ever receive.

“Honestly, if someone gave me a boat or a million dollars, nothing is going to compare to the vaccine being the ultimate birthday present,” said Polizzi. “It’s just the light at the end of the tunnel. It’s just everyone my age — or honestly everyone — has been waiting for it and I hope it allows us to have a fun and normal summer and move forward and return to a more normal life.”

She tells me as a race fan she hopes she can get scheduled at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway sometime in April.

WRTV also spoke with Trasan and Sierra Combs. The siblings are 18 and 16 respectively. They both say after more than a year of living in a pandemic they are ready to get back to normal.

For Sierra, she said the last year has been hard; not seeing friends, no cheerleading, and learning from home.

They both are excited to see things get back to normal.

“I’m ready,” said Trasan Combs.

“Yeah, I'm very ready. It is hard with this going on, and you can’t really see a lot of people, and this is just the next step to it being normal. And everyone’s like, 'I can't wait till normal again,' well this is how,” said Sierra.

You can sign up to make an appointment at your local pharmacy or by going to ourshot.in.gov. You can also call 211 to set up an appointment over the phone.

A reminder that anyone under the age of 18 can only get the Pfizer vaccine, but if you use the state’s website or phone number, they will direct you to the right clinic for your needs.

