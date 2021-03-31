Hoosiers ages 16 and older can now sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine

INDIANAPOLIS — People ages 16 and older can begin registering to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Indiana.

The Indiana State Department of Health said on Monday the expansion makes the vaccine available to more than 5.4 million Hoosiers.

Eligible residents, health care workers and first responders can schedule an appointment at one of the more than 530 clinics around the state by going to ourshot.in.gov, calling 211 or contacting one of the state's Area Agencies on Aging.

Indiana State Health Commissioner Kristina Box said last week that parent or guardian permission will be required for 16 and 17-year-olds, and a consent form will be available when Hoosiers in that age group register.

Only the Pfizer vaccine will be available for minor teenagers. The website will adjust to show sites where it is available after a person's age is entered.

“I encourage everyone who is eligible to sign up for an appointment so that we can take the next step toward putting this pandemic behind us," Box said in a news release.

Nearly 70 libraries around the state can help Hoosiers schedule appointments. A caregiver or loved one can make an appointment on behalf of an eligible person.

Mass vaccination clinics will be held throughout April at Indianapolis Motor Speedway where the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered. The first clinic will run Friday-Sunday, while others are scheduled April 13-18, and April 24-30.