Hoosiers age 30 and over can register for the COVID-19 vaccine

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana residents age 30 and older can now register for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Indiana State Department of Health said on Monday the expansion makes the vaccine available to more than 840,000 Hoosiers.

Eligible residents, health care workers and first responders can schedule an appointment at one of the more than 370 clinics around the state by going to ourshot.in.gov, calling 211 or contacting one of the state's Area Agencies on Aging.

Nearly 70 libraries around the state can help Hoosiers schedule appointments. A caregiver or loved one can make an appointment on behalf of an eligible person.

Beginning Wednesday, Hoosiers age 16 and up can begin scheduling appointments.

Mass vaccination clinics will be held throughout April at Indianapolis Motor Speedway where the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered. The first clinic will run Friday-Sunday, while others are scheduled April 13-18, and April 24-30.