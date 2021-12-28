Hoosiers frustrated about long COVID-19 testing lines

CENTRAL INDIANA — From sites around Marion County to Fishers and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Hoosiers are lining up to get a COVID-19 test.

WRTV viewers say they waited for over two hours Monday in the testing line at IMS. The Marion County Public Health Department says it hasn't seen this type of testing demand in more than a year.

"It's just concerning that with this new variant if people can't get tested, I'm not sure how we're going to get our arms around this," said Sarah Millspaugh, who was trying to get tested at the Marion County Health Department.

She waited for nearly four hours after being turned away from a testing site in Lawrence.

"We waited and waited ... there was a sign saying they were doing testing with a phone number, but no one picked that up, it just hung up on you," said Millspaugh.

"We've done over 300 cars. We started this morning with the surge of the Indianapolis Fire Department," said Virgil Madden, a Director at the Marion County Public Health Department.

Madden says handling the demand is not the issue.

"99.9% of these people don't have appointments and are not registered," said Madden.

Madden said when you're not registered, it takes about 8 to 10 minutes for them to get your information and it takes even longer when multiple people are in the car to get tested.

"The Marion County Health Department goes out of its way to serve, and we just ask all the people coming to be patient," said Madden.

Across the way at IMS, more Hoosiers were waiting to get tested.

"I have been waiting for two and a half hours. It’s very frustrating," said Derrick Carter.

"I kind of figured that it would take a while. So, I'm just trying to be patient and I'm sure they're doing their best," said Rachelle Wood, who was also in the IMS testing line.

The health department asks that you please register online to help speed the testing process.

For more information about the IMS testing site, click here.