'I plead, I even beg you' to get vaccinated: Covid-19 looms over Holcomb's State of the State

At a time when more than19,000 Hoosiers have died with Covid-19, Gov. Eric Holcomb on Tuesday issued a plea to the vaccine-hesitant.

"If you haven’t been vaccinated, I encourage, I plead, I even beg you to speak to your doctor and do so," Holcomb said Tuesday during his 2022 State of the State Address to a joint session of the Indiana General Assembly.

"I say this even if you’ve disagreed with every position I’ve taken. I just want us both to be around to continue to have those disagreements."

On Tuesday, Covid-19 hospitalizations hit a new record in the state.

The Indiana Department of Health reported that 3,467 Hoosiers were hospitalized as of Jan. 10, 2022. The previous record was on Nov. 30, 2020, when 3,460 people were hospitalized.

More than half of the 6.8 million people in Indiana are not fully vaccinated. The coronavirus pandemic is surging in the state.

"We know that people who are getting vaccinated and booster overwhelmingly stay out of the hospital, stay out of the ICU and don’t die," Holcomb said.

"The number of ICU beds in use is almost at an all-time high, and it's difficult to find one around the state," Holcomb said.

Holcomb praised Indiana's health care workers, whom he said have been "operating on overdrive for two years."

"No words, salary or earthly rewards will ever be enough to repay you for the lives you've cared for and saved," Holcomb said. "The ultimate judge will be kind to you for living your love for your neighbor."

He thanked the more than 3.5 million Hoosiers who have been vaccinated, calling them a "big reason our hospital network hasn't collapsed."

While Covid-19 loomed large, Holcomb spent much of his speech touting Indiana's healthy economy, low unemployment and strong prospects.

"Despite our challenges, this is a time of unprecedented Indiana growth, connections, momentum and opportunity for all Hoosiers" Holcomb said. "This is our time to build an even stronger Indiana, not just for today but for decades to come."

Contact WRTV reporter Vic Ryckaert at victor.ryckaert@wrtv.com or on Twitter: @vicryc.

