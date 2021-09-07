IDOH reports 2,863 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths on Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS — On Tuesday, the Indiana Department of Health reported no COVID-19 deaths and 2,863 more positive cases in the last 24 hours.

Between Saturday and Monday, 10,200 new positive cases were reported, according to IDOH.

Since the pandemic began, 14,172 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Indiana and there have been 886,461 total positive cases.

A total of 451 probable COVID-19 deaths have been reported since the pandemic began.

Deaths are reported by IDOH when it receives the data and have occurred over several days.

IDOH reported 16,770 newly fully vaccinated people, bringing the total number of fully vaccinated people to 3,135,727.

An additional 30,376 COVID-19 tests have been administered, according to IDOH. A total of 12,598,831 tests for COVID-19 have been given since the pandemic began.

2,518 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized, according to data from IDOH.

31.4% of ICU beds in the state are being used for COVID-19 patients and 47.1% of the ICU beds are being used for non-COVID-19 patients, according to IDOH. 21.5% of ICU beds are available.

13.1% of ventilators are being used for COVID-19 patients and 19.7% of ventilators are being used for non-COVID-19 patients, according to IDOH. 67.2% of ventilators are available.