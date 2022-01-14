IDOH reports 97 new COVID-19 deaths, 15,926 positive cases on Friday

INDIANAPOLIS — On Friday, the Indiana Department of Health reported 97 additional COVID-19 deaths and 15,926 more positive cases.

Since the pandemic began, 19,491 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Indiana and there have been 1,425,877 total positive cases.

A total of 735 probable COVID-19 deaths have been reported since the pandemic began.

Deaths are reported by IDOH when it receives the data and have occurred over several days.

IDOH reported 4,557 newly fully vaccinated people, bringing the total number of fully vaccinated people to 3,599,575.

3,519 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized, according to data from IDOH.

37.9% of ICU beds in the state are being used for COVID-19 patients and 52.9% of the ICU beds are being used for non-COVID-19 patients, according to IDOH. 9.2% of ICU beds are available.

15.8% of ventilators are being used for COVID-19 patients and 20.4% of ventilators are being used for non-COVID-19 patients, according to IDOH. 63.8% of ventilators are available.