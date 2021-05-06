IMS hosting additional mass vaccination clinics in May

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health is hosting several mass vaccination clinics this month at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

People will be able to get the Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, and second dose of the Moderna vaccines during the clinics.

Here's the schedule for the clinics:



9 a.m.-7 p.m. on May 10, 17 and 24: Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer

May 11-16: Those who got their first Moderna shot at IMS can get their second shot. First dose Pfizer vaccines will also be available.

May 20: Second dose of Pfizer vaccine for people who got their first dose on family day on April 30.

The clinics will be held in the INDYCAR parking lot, 4511 W. 16th St., across from Gate 2.

IMS is partnering with IU Health to vaccinate ticketed customers at the track. Customers can enter Gate 1 and Gate 6 daily to get their vaccination at first-aid stations. Gate 9 will be open all three weekends when the track is open so customers can get their shot on the way to their seats.

“We hope the general public and ticketed customers alike will take advantage of these important opportunities to get vaccinated during the Month of May,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said in a press release.

People who get their vaccination this month at IMS will get a free T-shirt.

Currently, anyone 16 and older is eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccination in Indiana. There are no residency requirements.

Appointments aren't needed at some clinics. For more information, visit ourshot.in.gov or call 211.