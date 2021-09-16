IMS to offer COVID-19 vaccination, testing clinics through October

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers will have another opportunity to get their COVID-19 vaccination and get tested during a five-week clinic starting next week at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Starting Tuesday, the Indiana Department of Health will have clinics offering Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines and COVID-19 testing at the INDYCAR parking lot across from Gate 2. The address for the parking lot is 4551 W. 16th St. in Indianapolis.

The clinics will be open from noon to 8 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday starting Sept. 21 and ending on Oct. 30, according to a press release from IDOH.

“The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is proud to once again serve as a COVID-19 vaccine location,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said in the release. “Together, IMS, the state Department of Health and the central Indiana community already have helped more than 90,000 people receive the vaccine at the Speedway this year, and we know this next opportunity will help provide an additional measure of safety for our community.”

Pre-registration is available for both vaccinations and testing at the clinics. To pre-register for the vaccinations, visit ourshot.in.gov and search by the 46222 zip code and coronvirus.in.gov for to pre-register for testing.

Flu vaccinations are also available at the clinics for those who get a COVID-19 test or vaccination, while supplies last.

“We are grateful to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for once again stepping up to help Hoosiers during this pandemic,” State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said in the release. “Demand for COVID-19 testing remains high at this time, and being able to offer both testing and vaccinations, as well as flu shots, gives us the best opportunity possible to protect Hoosiers.”