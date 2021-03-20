Indiana expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to Hoosiers 40 and older

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers 40 and older will be able to receive their COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday, the Indiana State Department of Health announced Saturday.

The expanded eligibility to those ages 40 to 44 will make the vaccines available to more than 400,000 additional Hoosiers, according to ISDH.

Starting Monday, those who are eligible for the vaccine can schedule an appointment at ourshot.in.gov or call 211.

How to schedule at pharmacies

Vaccination clinics at pharmacies participating in the federal vaccine program appear on Indiana's vaccine clinic map, but you need to register through the store's systems rather than the state's system.

In Indiana, pharmacies at CVS, Kroger, Meijer, Sam's Club, Walmart and Walgreens currently offer the vaccines.

Click these links to visit each store's COVID-19 vaccination page:

