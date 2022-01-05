Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box tests positive for COVID-19 for 2nd time

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box has tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time. She is one of 15,000 Hoosiers to be reinfected, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

Box tested positive using a rapid COVID-19 test Tuesday morning after she became symptomatic Monday night, the State Department of Health announced Wednesday morning.

The health department said Box also received a PCR test, which will be sent to sequencing to determine if she was infected with the omicron variant.

Box is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and received a booster dose in November. She previously tested positive for COVID-19 in October 2020.

According to the State Health Department, Box experienced symptoms that included muscle aches, chills, coughing and a sore throat. She is isolating at home.

On Tuesday, IDOH reported 172 more Hoosiers died from COVID-19 and that another 8,533 people tested positive.

