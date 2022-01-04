Watch
Indiana health department makes changes to COVID-19 rapid test eligibility

Posted at 12:09 PM, Jan 04, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health announced several changes to COVID-19 testing, including who is eligible for a rapid test due to a national shortage.

Starting Tuesday, only those who are aged 18 and younger and those aged 50 and older who are symptomatic will be able to get a rapid test at state and local health department testing sites, according to a press release from IDOH.

IDOH is making the changes to help students stay in school and make sure Hoosiers who might need monoclonal antibodies are identified within the time frame when they can be administered, according to the release.

The state typically uses about 50,000 rapid tests per week, but is only guaranteed to get 11,000 rapid tests per week, according to the release.

Those who already have rapid test appointments for Tuesday will be honored while supplies last, according to the release. Those with appointments moving forward will only be able to get a rapid test if they fall within the new categories.

IDOH is also extending the testing and vaccination clinic outside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, at 4551 W. 16th St. This is across from Gate 2.

Effective Tuesday, the site will now operate at the following times:

  • Noon to 8 p.m. on Tuesday through Friday
  • 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday through Jan. 22

Walk-ins will only be accepted from noon to 4 p.m., according to the release. You can schedule an appointment online or by calling 211.

Pfizer vaccines for pediatrics and adults and the Moderna vaccine for adults will be available.

